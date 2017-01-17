Trump's America: Rural-urban divide in Georgia
Patti Thomas owns a flower shop in the north Georgia town of Lula. Xavier Bryant runs an independent pharmacy just outside Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|40
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|17 hr
|Gary
|7
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Tue
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Tue
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC