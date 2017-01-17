Trump tweets about Lewis again, says ...

Trump tweets about Lewis again, says he's boycotted prior inaugurations

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Donald Trump said Rep. John Lewis is "wrong" to suggest that the President-elect's inauguration is the first he will boycott such an event, citing the Georgia congressman also protested the first inauguration of George W. Bush. "John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.'

