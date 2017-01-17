Trump to nominate ex-Georgia Governor Perdue to be agriculture secretary -Fox News
Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday. Perdue, 70, served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|14 hr
|General Zod
|40
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Wed
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Tue
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Tue
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC