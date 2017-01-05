Trump Sows Dismay in Rural America Wi...

Trump Sows Dismay in Rural America With Late Agriculture Choice

In the two months since the election, the president-elect selected 13 of 15 cabinet posts, from the departments of State to Justice to Health and Human Services. But he's left to the end his candidate to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency most connected to rural voters who helped propel him into office.

