Trump lags behind previous presidents on last Cabinet secretary pick
He has interviewed a number of candidates for agriculture secretary: California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado , former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and a trio of Texans - the state's agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller, former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs and former Texas A&M President Elsa Murano.
