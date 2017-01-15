Tornado deaths over weekend exceed 2016 toll
The Southeast picked up the pieces on Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more people in one weekend than in all of last year, and officials called out for the federal government to urgently help their devastated communities. At least 41 reported twisters ravaged the Southern states over the weekend, killing 19 people and destroying homes, CNN meteorologists reported.
