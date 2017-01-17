Tom Price, the Specialist Our Ailing Health-Care System Needsby...
However, Senate Democrats are desperately trying to throw a wrench in the gears of his confirmation process and hope to bring it to a halt. In the history of the department, there may not be another secretary with Price's stellar combination of medical experience, health-policy expertise, proven leadership, public service in the state legislature and in Congress, and knowledge of the federal budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC