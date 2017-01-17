Tom Price, the Specialist Our Ailing ...

Tom Price, the Specialist Our Ailing Health-Care System Needsby...

Read more: National Review Online

However, Senate Democrats are desperately trying to throw a wrench in the gears of his confirmation process and hope to bring it to a halt. In the history of the department, there may not be another secretary with Price's stellar combination of medical experience, health-policy expertise, proven leadership, public service in the state legislature and in Congress, and knowledge of the federal budget process.

