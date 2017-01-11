The Latest: 'Horrible tragedy' as storm hits rural Georgia
Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris at their home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Fri
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Jan 17
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC