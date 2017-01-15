The Latest: EF-2 or greater tornado confirmed in SW Georgia
Terry Paramore works on his roof after a severe storm caused a tree to fall on his home, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|14 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|18 hr
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|19 hr
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Mon
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC