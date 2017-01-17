The Chamber of Commerce is working to help those affected by the storms
The Georgia Chamber President & CEO, Chris Clark, released a statement saying "As a state, it is our responsibility to stand united with one another and help our fellow Georgians in need." The Chamber is asking people to make financial donations and provide as many items as possible that the many displaced families may need.
Georgia Discussions
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|18 hr
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Fri
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Jan 17
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
