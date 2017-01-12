Tea party leader gives opinions on gun, religious liberty bills
On Monday, the United Tea Party of Georgia, which holds meetings in Cumming, Buford and Lawrenceville, discussed several items that could come up in the Georgia General Assembly's 2017 legislative session. "Many years ago, I cared about federal issues but never cared about state issues," said the group's leader, David Hancock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|8 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|16 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|3
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Sun
|George John
|31
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC