State-owned cyberwarfare training facility planned for Georgia

Gov. Nathan Deal will unveil plans Wednesday for a new state-owned training center that's designed to teach students and educators how to combat hacking and other forms of cyberwarfare, an announcement that comes as the U.S. intensifies its efforts to bolster the security of the nation's computer systems. The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center is to be built near the U.S. Army's Cyber Command headquarters in Augusta and will include a "cyber range," where cyberwarfare training and technology development unfolds, Deal plans to say in his State of the State address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.