Source: Trump to tap Sonny Perdue for agriculture secretary
President-elect Donald Trump picked the final member of his Cabinet on Wednesday, landing on former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary and in the process locking in an inaugural Cabinet devoid of any Latino representation. Trump will name Perdue to head the Agriculture Department on Thursday, a transition official told CNN on Wednesday.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|18 hr
|General Zod
|40
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Wed
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Tue
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Tue
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
