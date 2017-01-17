Source: Trump to tap Sonny Perdue for...

Source: Trump to tap Sonny Perdue for agriculture secretary

President-elect Donald Trump picked the final member of his Cabinet on Wednesday, landing on former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary and in the process locking in an inaugural Cabinet devoid of any Latino representation. Trump will name Perdue to head the Agriculture Department on Thursday, a transition official told CNN on Wednesday.

