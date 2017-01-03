Sonny Perdue: Will Republicans accept...

Sonny Perdue: Will Republicans accept a former Democrat as ag secretary?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue talks with reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York in November, 2016. A former Democrat has emerged as US President-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate to head the US Department of Agriculture, as the incoming administration looks to fill the final few slots on its roster of cabinet positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Tue trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Sun Dan672013 124
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Dec 29 Will Dockery 26
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC