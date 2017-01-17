Sheriff: Man dead after wrecking stol...

Sheriff: Man dead after wrecking stolen car, exchanging gunfire with deputies

15 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Deputies in Coweta County said a man died after he wrecked a stolen car and exchanged gunfire with deputies early Tuesday morning. Authorities said it wasn't immediately clear whether the man was killed in the gun battle or as a result of injuries sustained in when he wrecked the car along the interstate in Tyrone.

