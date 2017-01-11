Severe-Weather 15 mins ago 8:36 a.m.F...

Severe-Weather 15 mins ago 8:36 a.m.Four dead, others injured after storms tear through Georgia

At least four people are dead after a series of storms moved through southwest Georgia Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people have died as a result of the storm.

