Severe-Weather 15 mins ago 8:36 a.m.Four dead, others injured after storms tear through Georgia
At least four people are dead after a series of storms moved through southwest Georgia Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people have died as a result of the storm.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Fri
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Jan 17
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
