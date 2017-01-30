Rincon Police take supplies to tornado victims
Three Rincon Police officers volunteered their time Saturday to drive to south central Georgia, taking water and other supplies to tornado victims. "It still looks like a bomb hit the place," said Officer Fonzie Smith, who made the 3.5-hour drive with Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Fucisil
|9
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Sat
|The Real General ...
|5
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC