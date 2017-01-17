Retailer Carrefour Q4 sales growth sl...

Retailer Carrefour Q4 sales growth slows as France lags

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 19 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core French market where hypermarket stores still lagged amid a persistently difficult environment. However in China, where Carrefour is restructuring its operations, the rate of decline in sales slowed to 5.4 percent from 7.8 percent in the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 1 hr DR X 12
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Wed General Zod 40
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... Wed Beauty QUEEN 6
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 17 indictTomPRICE 4
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... Jan 17 kyman 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC