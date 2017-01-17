Retailer Carrefour Q4 sales growth slows as France lags
Jan 19 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core French market where hypermarket stores still lagged amid a persistently difficult environment. However in China, where Carrefour is restructuring its operations, the rate of decline in sales slowed to 5.4 percent from 7.8 percent in the third quarter.
