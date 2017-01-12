Rep. Gerald Greene
Greene will also serve as a member on Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety, and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement and Rules committees. "I want to thank Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for affording me the opportunity to serve the people of this great State on these fundamental committees," said Rep. Greene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC