Recovery Efforts Continue after Tornadoes Hit South Georgia
Community leaders and officials in Adel and Cook County are thinking about the big picture in terms of recovery plans for an area that's been devastated. The Cook County Tornado Relief Warehouse will stay open six days a week for the next two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|1 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|17 hr
|trump and session...
|10
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC