Prosecutor arrested in prostitution sting 'was filmed'

County prosecutor arrested in massive prostitution sting 'was caught on video having sex and was a member of an exclusive brothel across the STREET from the police department' Quinn, who is married, is accused of going on to the club's website to set up an appointment, then having sex with a prostitute in December Police haven't revealed how Quinn was allegedly seen having sex on camera, but also identify him by his licence place He was arrested in a sting targeting high-end escort service 'Gold Club' operating out of apartment building in Dunwoody, Georgia Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn, 46, was arrested on pandering and racketeering charges as part of a massive prostitution bust A Georgia assistant district attorney who was arrested in large-scale prostitution sting earlier this month was caught on camera having sex with a prostitute, according to ... (more)

