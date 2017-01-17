Pit bull attack leaves one child dead...

Pit bull attack leaves one child dead, two injured in Atlanta

12 hrs ago

A group of pit bulls mauled three Georgia children, killing one and wounding two, as they walked to their school's bus stop Tuesday morning, police said. Logan Braatz, 6, and Syari Sanders, 5, - students at F.L. Stanton Elementary School - were viciously attacked around 7 a.m., in Atlanta, Ga., police said.

