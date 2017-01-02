Perdue Is Trump's Lead Pick for Agriculture Secretary
Sonny Perdue III, the former governor of Georgia, is president-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate to be his U.S. secretary of agriculture, according to a person familiar with the matter. Perdue, 70, would succeed secretary Tom Vilsack.
