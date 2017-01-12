Officials investigate multiple drug arrests following planned license check
Five felony drug arrests are now under investigation after the Georgia State Patrol Post 31, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision coordinated a joint license check operation on Interstate 75. Two separate license checks were conducted Friday at Exit 13 on I-75 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Each vehicle that took the exit on at the intersection with Old Clyattville Road was checked by officers, deputies, and state troopers for licenses, vehicle fitness, driver impairment, and drugs. 37 citations and five warnings were given.
