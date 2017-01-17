Official questions bill to exempt military pension from Georgia income tax
Rep. Richard Smith was prepared to introduce legislation in the opening days of the General Assembly to exempt military pension from Georgia income tax. But before he could do so, legal issues arose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC