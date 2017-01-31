Neva Lomason expansion scheduled
Now that the $3.5 million Neva Lomason Memorial Library remodeling project has been approved by the Carrollton City Council, the architects, construction committee and the public are meeting to finalize plans. The architectural renderings are expected to be selected this summer with a project construction date in the fall.
