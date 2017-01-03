Mountain Education Charter recognized by Georgia Department of Audits
Mountain Education Charter High School has been awarded the Award of Distinction for Excellent Financial Reporting by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts for the second consecutive fiscal year. This award is presented to organizations that submit quality financial statements and supporting documentation in a timely manner.
