Missing Florida Woman, 74, Found Dead Outside Atlanta

A man who had served time for exploiting the elderly is in custody after a missing 74-year-old Florida woman was found dead in Georgia. News outlets report that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had issued an alert Thursday evening for Janice Walker Fulton, saying that she may be with 37-year-old Phillip Jason Smith.

