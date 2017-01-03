Marrero named to 100 Most Influential Georgians List
University of West Georgia President Dr. Kyle Marrero was named for the third consecutive years as one of Georgia Trend magazine's "100 Most Influential Georgians." He is one of only 10 university presidents on the list, chosen from the 30 schools in the University System of Georgia.
