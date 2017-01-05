Macy's at Georgia Square to close
The Macy's store at Georgia Square mall in Athens will be closing later this year as part of a corporate decision to close 100 of the retailer's stores across the United States. The Macy's at Georgia Square employs 69 people, some of whom could be placed at other Macy's stores.
