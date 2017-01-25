Legion assessing damage in storm-ravaged Georgia
American Legion posts in southern Georgia were in the process of helping Legionnaires receive aid in cleaning up from one storm when a second wave of deadly weather hit the area again. Jeremiah Paschal, American Legion service officer for Post 512 in Albany, Ga., said they're still working on National Emergency Fund grants.
