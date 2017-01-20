Late cabinet pick could affect Wisconsin farmers
A congressman and political scientist say the late nomination of the Georgia governor as U.S. agriculture secretary could impact Wisconsin farmers. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the late pick could delay work on the next farm bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|17 hr
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Jan 17
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC