Iranian students feel robbed of their American dreams

The new U.S. immigration curbs have cast uncertainty over the futures of thousands of Iranian students in the United States, with many losing hope of being able to finish their studies or find a job in the country. President Donald Trump's executive order bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran for three months, and there is little certainty of what will happen after that.

