In Trump, man elected by Americans is...

In Trump, man elected by Americans is president they'll get

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

After 10 weeks, dozens of tweets and one rollicking news conference, Donald Trump's transition into the White House has left little doubt that the man Americans elected in November is the president they'll get. The immense responsibilities of the office and the daunting decisions that await Trump when he takes office Friday have not appeared to change the confrontational, divisive Republican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... 2 hr BLDM 1
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 10 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 3
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Sun George John 31
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Sat Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 3 trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC