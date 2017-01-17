In Georgia, 2 Trumps exist across urban, rural divide
As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, the prospect of his presidency inspires the hopes of millions of Americans, the doubts and fears of millions of others. In effect, Trump will inherit leadership of many Americas, each sharing pride in country but conflicted in expectations of where we are headed and how the next president should govern.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|1 hr
|Rather embarrassing
|33
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|1 hr
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|5 hr
|TomInElPaso
|5
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|11 hr
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
