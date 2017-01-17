'I outworked anybody who ever ran for office.' Trump tells donors at inaugural dinner
On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump boasted to campaign donors about his election victory and the hard work behind it and touted an incoming Cabinet "the likes of which has never been appointed." An upbeat Trump delivered meandering remarks Thursday night at a black-tie "candlelight dinner" for donors at Union Station that capped off a day of inaugural activities in advance of his swearing in as the nation's 45th president on Friday.
