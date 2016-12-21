House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate lawyer Robert Lighthizer as U.S. Trade Representative, a transition official says, filling in one of the final pieces in the new administration's senior team. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate lawyer Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative, picking an experienced trade official who has questioned the conservative movement's commitment to... "We have a lot to do - and a lot to undo," the House majority leader said in a letter to fellow Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|4 hr
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC