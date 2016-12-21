House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate lawyer Robert Lighthizer as U.S. Trade Representative, a transition official says, filling in one of the final pieces in the new administration's senior team. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate lawyer Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative, picking an experienced trade official who has questioned the conservative movement's commitment to... "We have a lot to do - and a lot to undo," the House majority leader said in a letter to fellow Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.