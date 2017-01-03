Hospital 'in meltdown' as two patients found dead in over-crowded...

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meryl Streep and Meg Ryan are among the stars to attend Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's memorial service Trump now wants the American taxpayer and NOT Mexico to pay for the wall: Republican official say Congress could foot bill for President-elect's border plans in dramatic pledge reversal 'No other project would have such a positive impact on our inmates': Massachusetts sheriff proposes using US prisoners to build Trump's wall Sears to close 150 stores and sell its famous Craftsman tool brand for $900M in a bid to keep the company afloat Gospel singer Kim Burrell's radio show is canceled just days after she was dropped from the Ellen DeGeneres show following homophobic sermon 'His father had been touching him down there': The Menendez Brothers' cousin breaks her silence to claim the boys WERE being molested before they murdered their parents Charles Manson had OVER ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.