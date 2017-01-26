Gravley's ties run deep in Georgia's film industry

A young Micah Gravley, left, is pictured with actor Burt Reynolds, who filmed many of his most famous movies, such as "Deliverance" and "Smoky and the Bandit" in Georgia in the 1970s. Gravley worked as an aide to former Gov. Sonny Perdue and was instrumental in revamping the Georgia film industry around 2004.

