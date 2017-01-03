Gravley to again promote medicinal marijuana in General Assembly
For the third year in a row, state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, is heading into the Georgia legislative session with plans to expand medical marijuana in the state. Last year, Gravley helped pass HB 1, which allowed Georgians with any of eight conditions to qualify for a limited medical marijuana program.
