Governor's education agenda will shap...

Governor's education agenda will shape Georgia's 2017 legislature

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Jan. 9 with a full slate of priorities. But questions remain about Gov. Nathan Deal's education agenda and how a new presidential administration will affect Georgia, leaving uncertainty about how this year's session will play out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 23 hr Dan672013 124
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Dec 29 Will Dockery 26
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Dec 28 res 2334 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,188

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC