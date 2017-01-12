Governor delivers State of State

Governor delivers State of State

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Coastal Courier

Editor's note: Gov. Nathan Deal delivered his State of the State Address to the General Assembly Wednesday. He used Johnny Mercer's song, "Accentuate the Positive" as a theme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... 10 hr BLDM 1
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 18 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 3
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Sun George John 31
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Sat Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 3 trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC