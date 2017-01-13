Georgia's Democratic Rep. Lewis: Trump not a - legitimate president'
Democratic Rep. John Lewis says he's doesn't consider Donald Trump a "legitimate president," blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. The Georgia congressman and leader in the civil rights movement of the 1960s said he will skip next week's inauguration of Trump at the Capitol, joining several other Democrats who have decided to boycott the historic event.
