Georgia woman killed by gunman at Flo...

Georgia woman killed by gunman at Florida airport was parish stalwart

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Iobserve

Olga Woltering, a bedrock member of her parish and the Atlanta Cursillo movement and beloved to her family and many friends, was among five people killed in the Jan. 6 shooting at a Florida airport. Woltering, 84, was leaving for a cruise with her husband, Ralph, to celebrate his birthday and were flying through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman started shooting people in a baggage claim area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 3 trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Dec 29 Will Dockery 26
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC