Georgia wins War of the Border in Thomasville
In what could be the players' final football game, Team Georgia earned bragging rights with a 20-14 win over Team Florida in Friday's War of the Border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|37 min
|George John
|31
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|2 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC