Georgia says beware of fake Falcons-P...

Georgia says beware of fake Falcons-Packers tickets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Georgia's attorney general and Secretary of State are warning football fans that scam artists are selling fake tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. "Not only can consumers lose money in these scams, they may also become victims of identity theft if they give a scammer their personal or financial information," Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 4 hr Cheekz3494 14
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Wed General Zod 40
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... Wed Beauty QUEEN 6
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 17 indictTomPRICE 4
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... Jan 17 kyman 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC