Georgia says beware of fake Falcons-Packers tickets

Georgia's attorney general and Secretary of State are warning football fans that scam artists are selling fake tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. "Not only can consumers lose money in these scams, they may also become victims of identity theft if they give a scammer their personal or financial information," Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.