Georgia radio museum signing off in St. Marys, moving inland

14 hrs ago

The Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame is moving its collection of antique radios, records and sound equipment from coastal St. Marys to a new home in metro Atlanta. The News of Brunswick reports museum co-founder and manager John Long plans to close the location at the St. Marys Welcome Center at the end of March.

