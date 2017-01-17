Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame to move to Forest Park
The Forest Park City Council approved the move at a meeting Monday, January 2. The museum will be housed in the second floor of Forest Park's Community Center located at 696 Main Street. The museum is seeking donations to fund its construction and relocation.
