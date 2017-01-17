Georgia Power to remove 830-foot stack at Plant Yates

Georgia Power said Friday that the 830 foot-tall stack for its retired units 1-5 at Plant Yates will be removed by controlled demolition on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., weather and safety conditions permitting. The stack demolition is the next step in the dismantlement of the retired portions of the power plant, which served electric customers from 1950 through 2015.

