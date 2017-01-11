Georgia man pleads guilty to filming underage performers
A Georgia man who worked with underage stage performers was sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to filming minors in Boston hotels Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court. William H. Allen, 64, of Athens used his position as co-owner of Cirque de la Symphonie, a company that staffs performers for musical acts, to secretly capture nude images of two performers under the age of 16, according to a press release from Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley's Office.
